Lucille Thomas Hopkins

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Ollie James Hopkins, Jr.; son, James Kenneth Hopkins of Piney Flats, TN; daughters, Lori Ann Wright of Bluff City, TN and Amy Baghetti and husband Joseph of Bluff City, TN; grandchildren, Matilda Jane Wright and Leland Duke Hopkins; sisters, Evelene Mullins and husband, Eugene of Bristol, TN, Theda Clay and husband Walter of Richmond, VA, Katy Blevins of Blountville, TN, Juanita Hicks of Blountville, TN; sister-in-law, Edith Thomas, of Haysi, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sonya Ruth, her brother, Tony Thomas of Haysi, VA, and brothers-in-law, Jack Blevins of Bristol, VA and Jim Hicks of Blountville, TN.

A funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Lovelace officiating and Pastor Dwayne Locklear speaking. The family will receive visitors at Weaver from 4:00 to 6:00 pm prior to the service. The graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Thomas Family Cemetery 167 Thomas Mountain Rd Haysi, Va. 24256. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.

