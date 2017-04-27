Jane Ann Felker

Jane Ann was born in Mariemont, Ohio on October 24, 1925. Her parents were Alonso Martin Slone and Gertrude Finch Slone. She grew up in Indian Hill, Ohio and attended Jefferson School. She was a student athlete and recruited as goalie on the boys' soccer team, a tribute to her athletic skill. Jane Ann worked as a telephone operator for Cincinnati Bell during World War II, and married Walter J. Felker, Jr. on April '10, 1945 at Armstrong Methodist Chapel, in Indian Hill.

Following her husband's recall to the Air Force at the outset of the Korean War, Jane Ann began the life of a service wife, moving her children and herself from one duty station to another. The family moved numerous times, to at least ten different states and West Germany. In each new location, Jane Ann made a home for her husband and two children.

Following Walter's retirement, Jane Ann and Walter moved to Orlando in 1980. Throughout her years as a service wife and later, Jane Ann served several thousand hours as a volunteer nurse's aide at military and Veterans Administration hospitals. She was also active in charitable, civic, social and patriotic organizations. She served as president of the Rebecca Galloway Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), and was an officer of the Society of Colonial Dames. She was also active in the Officer's Wives Club and volunteered as a Red Cross worker during the aftermath of Hurricane Donna in 1960.

Jane Ann is survived by her two children, Keturah Ann Redding and Lon Slone Felker, her grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home in Winter Garden on May 1st at 2:00 p.m.