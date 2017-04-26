Curtis was born in Livingston, Tennessee on April 29, 1939 to the late Joe Calloway Stonecipher and Gladys Marie Davis Stonecipher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Baker; a sister, Clara Salts and her husband, Henry; a brother, Jerry Stonecipher; and a brother-in-law, Rev. Eddie Maupin.

Curtis retired from the United States Army, following 25 years of service. He served in the Vietnam War and earned the National Defense Service Medal, 3 Vietnam Service Medals, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Overseas Service Bar, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the Combat Infantry Badge, 3 Purple Hearts, the Parachutist Badge, the Army Achievement Medal, 4 Overseas Service Ribbons, the Army Service Ribbon, the Mechanic Badge, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal. Curtis was a member of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Bobbie L. Stonecipher, of the home; his son, Johnny Lee Stonecipher and wife Angela Inez Stonecipher, of Elizabethton; his daughter, Tina Rena' Street and husband John Buddy Street, II, of Elizabethton; his grandchildren, Nathanael Stonecipher, Andrew Stonecipher, Hannah Stonecipher, Mason Blackwell, Mackenize Blackwell, Heath Baker, Christiana Baker and Rena' Baker; his brothers and sisters, Joan Boardman and husband Ted, of Elizabethton, Judy Lewis and husband Robert, of Elizabethton, Joe Stonecipher and wife Jenny, of Gray, Janice Maupin, of Elizabethton, and Diana Edwards and husband Terry, of Johnson City; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as a special friend, who was like a daughter to him, Patti Roe, and special friends, Cecil and Kathy Carter, also survive.

A service to honor the life of SFC Curtis Lee Stonecipher, U.S. Army (Ret.) will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 30, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Brandon Young and Rev. Tommy Maines, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Nathanael Stonecipher, Andrew Stonecipher, Heath Baker, Freddie Bradshaw, John Street and Harold Lane Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Blaine Hyder and Rev. Bud Street.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and to Amedysis Hospice Staff- they were like extended family.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway #100, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or by going to the website at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate, in honor of Mr. Stonecipher.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook.