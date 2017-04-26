Mrs. Sharon Dyan Hunt McDaniel

Mrs. McDaniel was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Dean & Lena Rupe Hunt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ed McDaniel and a sister, Sandra Hensley.

She was a Christian. She loved to travel and crochet.

Survivors include a son, Gary Smith; granddaughter, Savannah Smith; four sisters, Pat Baines (Jimmy), Karen Collins (Jerry), Jan Hall (Henry) and Fran Glass (Kenneth); several nephews, nieces, great nieces & nephews; and she was “GaGa” to Brazen & Avram Glass.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to her nurse, Anna and therapists, Tami & Travis for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Beaver officiating. There will be a time of visitation Saturday prior to the service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Collins, Jason Hall, Chris Hensley, Keith Ellis, Rusty Sells, Austin McLemore and Jamie Baines.

Condolences may be sent the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821