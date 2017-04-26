Mrs. Helen Garrett

Mrs. Garrett was born in Poteau, Oklahoma and daughter of the late Agbert & Violet Bledsoe Holdridge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Monroe Garrett and seven brothers and sisters.

She was a member of Watauga Point United Methodist Church. Mrs. Garrett was a Homemaker and enjoyed sewing, crafts, singing and making music in church. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her “GiGi’, she loved spending time with them.

Survivors include four children, Nancy Alexander (John), Phyllis Kindle (Keith), John Garrett (Julie) and David Garrett (Julie); grandchildren, Jeremy Alexander (Rebecca), Brandon Kindle (Shauna), Anthony Garrett (Cindy Garden), Kaleb Kindle, Alex “Sissy” Roark (Willie), Justin Garrett (Christa), Bronson Alexander (Rachel), Timothy Garrett, Jami Garrett (Logan), Andrea Brown (Randy), Sheena Lockman (Brit) and Coco Jacobo (Juan); twenty-nine great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Holdridge (Edith); two sisters, Chris Linn (James) and Ruby Hatfield (Mike); special dog, Butch and white dove, Angel.

Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 1:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Estel Williams and Pastor Mike Berry officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the Garrett family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821