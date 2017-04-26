JONESBOROUGH- Lucille L. Gregg age 81 passed on into her eternal home on Monday, April 24, 2017 at her home. Lucille was a lifelong resident of Washington County. She was a daughter of the late Howard and Essie Laws Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Herrell Bailey. Survivors include one sister Marie Hatley Merritt of Jonesborough, two brothers Bobby Bailey of Johnson City and James Bailey of Erwin.

Survivors include her husband Clarence Gregg of the home. They have been married 60 years; two daughters Patricia “Trish” Woodward and husband Randy of Gray, one granddog “China Baby” of Gray, and Diane and David Thompson of Sevierville, Tn. Grandchildren, Trey Dillon and Bonnie, Cory Dillon and wife Brittany, Paige Thompson-Edwards and husband Grant of Edwardsville, Il., one great grandchild Hudson Dillon, four loving nieces and two nephews.

She had tremendous love for her God, her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and dining out. Everyone that knew her loved her. She was so sweet and kind. Her favorite place to travel was Myrtle Beach.

She was of the Christian faith and a charter member of Lynnwood Christian Church. Listening to Gospel music was her favorite past time.

Mrs. Gregg was the owner of Gregg’s Upholstery. Many people will remember her, for her professional work ethics; she aimed to pleas. In addition to upholstery work, she retired from Burlington Industries after several years of service.

Her daughter, Patricia, would like to extend a Heartfelt Thanks to; Katherine and John Kilpatrick, Caroline and Eddie Mobley, Faye Dare, Brenda Fillers and Pastor Harold McNabb for all their support and love for my wonderful mother and best friend.

A Celebration of Life service to honor Lucille will be conducted at 7:00PM, April 28, 2017 at Appalachian Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Pastors Harold McNabb and Tony Duncan Jr. will be officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at Appalachian Funeral Home at 12:30 on Saturday to go in procession to Monte Vista Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Randy Woodward, David Thompson, Trey Dillon, Cory Dillon, Grant Edwards and Eddie Mobley. Honorary pallbearers: Bobby Bailey, David Hart and John Kilpatrick.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Gregg family. (423) 928-6111