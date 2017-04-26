Mrs. Snodgrass was a native of Saltville, VA. She was a daughter of the late George M. and Inez H. Frye. She resided in Saltville and Abingdon, VA before moving to the Johnson City area in the late 1940s.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, George W. “Joe” Frye and Frances “Frankie” Frye; and daughter, Vickie Carol Snodgrass.

Survivors include; her devoted husband of 57 years, Wayne Snodgrass; son, Greg Snodgrass (Leslie); daughters, Denise Morton (Joel) and Paige Fletcher (Bill); grandchildren, Marybeth Snodgrass, Sam Snodgrass, Hannah Morton, and grand-dog Yoyo Fletcher; brother, Charles Austin “Aut” Frye (Nellie); sister, Thada Frye Emery (Jim); and numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

The family of Katheryn Frye Snodgrass will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Friday, April 28, 2017 at Piney Flats United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm Friday under the direction of Rev. Scott Brady. A private committal service will be conducted at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of Katheryn’s wonderful friends at Canterfield of Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church St., Piney Flats, TN 37686.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Snodgrass family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Snodgrass family. (423) 282-1521