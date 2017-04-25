Jo Ann Rotenberry Rorrer

She was born in Ivanhoe, VA to the late Ira C. and Mary Etta Weatherman Rotenberry. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband, Jack W. Rorrer. Jo Ann and Jack spent their early years in West Virginia before moving to Bristol. She was member of First United Methodist Church, Bristol, where she served on numerous committees over the years and was active in the United Methodist Women.

She was a Registered Nurse graduating from the Nursing Program at Laird Memorial Hospital in Montgomery, West Virginia and retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center after many years of service. She was proud to have been a nurse and in retirement served as her church’s parish nurse for several years.

She is survived by her daughter Cathy Peeples and husband Ben, Johnson City, TN; son Alan Rorrer, Mooresville, NC; grandson Scott Peeples; sister Norma Reynolds and husband William; two sisters-in-law, Betty Garrington and Mary Lange; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to her God sent care givers, Pasty, Betty, Freeda and Cindy for their love, care, and compassion they shared with her.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Bristol. Visitation with the family will be 5:00-6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Michelle McKinnon-Young and Rev. John Farmer officiating. An internment service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28 at Glennwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 322 Vance Drive, Bristol, TN and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TN, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.akardfuneralhome.com

