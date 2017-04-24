William Allen Knight Sr. and Janice D. Knight

Survivors include their children, a son, William Allen Knight Jr. of Kingsport, Timothy Mark Knight and wife, SanDee of Jonesborough and Rachel Paula Venneste and husband, Joey of Roseville, Michigan; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; William is also survived by his mother, Lois Hall Knight of Johnson City; three brothers, Larry Knight and wife, Lisa of Gray, Wayne Knight and wife, Katrina and Rodney Knight all of Johnson City; five sisters, Kelly Mason and Vicky Szymanski both of Michigan, Jeanie Jones of Johnson City, Barbara Jones and Christy Knight both of Johnson City; Janice is also survived by her mother, Marie Sparks Sutton of Williamson, Georgia; a brother, Tommy Ford and wife, Julie of Williamson, Georgia; a close cousin, Phyllis Riddle of Telford; They also have many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for William and Janice will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, April 27, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Randy Robbins and Pastor David Burrell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Active pallbearers for William will be William “Billy” Honeycutt, Rickey Copas, Daniel Jones, John Jones, Jacob Jones and Adam Moore. Pallbearers for Janice will be Jerry Lee Tolley Jr., John Hughes, Trevor Knight, Tommy Crain, Randy Johnson and Ray Corkum. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Ford, Randall Riddle, Men of the Jonesborough Baptist Church, Joey Venneste, Charlie Young and many friends and family. For those attending the graveside service you are asked to meet at Fairview Cemetery, Highway 81, Jonesborough Friday by 9:50 AM.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245