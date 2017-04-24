Ricky Thomas Taylor

Survivors include his wife, Judy Weaver Taylor; a son, Aaron Taylor and his wife, Deanne; a daughter, Jamie Taylor all of Jonesborough; three brothers, Mike Taylor of North Carolina, Chris Taylor of Johnson City and Randy Taylor of Jonesborough; three sisters, Debbie Willis of Johnson City, Sheila Murphy and husband, Mike of Elizabethton and Jeannie Workman of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Sean Cearley, Selena and Peyton Taylor; also several nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time.

