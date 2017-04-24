Richard Chase

He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Ray Chase, step-daughter Lori Ann Penley, and step-son Ronnie Allen Doss.

Richard is survived by his wife of 39 years, Peggy Doss; step-daughters, Tammy Carder and Amy Guy and husband Steve; step-sons, Everett Mathew Doss III and wife Teresa and Michael Paul Doss; nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; and special friends, J.R. Williams and Faye McHaffey.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 24, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.

Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Vic Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

