Mary Lydia Matherly

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murel Ed Matherly, and all of her brothers and sisters.

Mary was a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church, as well as Beta Sigma Phi of Johnson City. She and her late husband Murel were co-owners of Clutch and Brake Supply Company, Johnson City and Clutch and Brake of Asheville until they retired in 2004.

She is survived by her daughters: Mary Gail Matherly Keown (Larry) of Calhoun, GA and Melissa Matherly Clemons (Phil) of Kingsport; son, Roger Matherly (Mary June) of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Josh Keown (Brandi) of Resaca, GA and Lindsey Keown of Woodstock, GA; Katherine Clemons Conaway (Chris) of Atlanta, GA and Suzanne Clemons of Kingsport; great-grandchildren: Jessica Lockard and Harper Grace Keown; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held on Thursday at 7:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Rufus Biddix and Rev. Mike Dickerson officiating. Musical selections will be provided by Susan Hoover. The family will greet friends to share memories from 5:00 PM until the service hour. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Larry Keown, Phil Clemons, Josh Keown, Bill Sluder, Buford Stone, and Don Rankin. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Smith, Jimmie Hubbard, Jeff Blackburn, and Doyle Cloyd. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Mary’s caregivers, especially Charlie, Angie, JoAnne and Connie, who were with her during these last months.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Arrangements for the Matherly family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples St Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171.