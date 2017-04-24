Kyle served in the United States Army and was a decorated Vietnam Veteran having been awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm. He served in Vietnam in 1971-1972. He was an infantryman with the 9th Infantry, 101st Airborne and 1st Calvary.

Kyle retired as a mechanic for the Elizabethton Electric System. He graduated from Happy Valley High School, Class of 1969. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Southwestern Baptist Church. He was also a member of Happy Valley Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Blevins Letterman of the home; his daughter, Kristy Houghton and husband Richie of Elizabethton; his grandchildren, Justin and Katie Houghton of Elizabethton; a brother, Jerry Letterman and his beloved dog, Smokey, of Salem, VA; his mother-in-law, Jewell Blevins of the home; a sister-in-law, Nancy Letterman of Johnson City; a brother-in-law, Chris Blevins of Elizabethton; and many special nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He left this world a better place by the love and kindness he showed others.

A service to honor the life of Kyle Wayne Letterman will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Greg Salyer and Pastor David Holtsclaw, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be his former co-workers at Elizabethton Electric System. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 AM, to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Mountain Home VA Medical Center and the staff of Amedysis Hospice for the love and care shown to Kyle.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Letterman family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 423-543-4917.