He was the son of the late Robert Earl Grindstaff and Lora Shouse Grindstaff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only daughter, Rachel; his brothers, Tex Grindstaff and Joe Shouse; and one nephew, Robert Grindstaff.

Jerry was born in Carter County and graduated from Elizabethton High School. He was a member of Unaka Baptist Church, where he played the bass guitar. He worked at North American Rayon Corporation in the 3rd Unit until it closed. He had also worked in the DD Twisting, American Air Filter and retired from Snap-On Tools after 20 years of service. Most of all, Jerry will be remembered for the loving husband, father, brother and friend he was and will be missed by all that knew him.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Shirley Arnold Grindstaff; his sisters, Sheila Nidiffer and husband Larry, of Elizabethton, and Janice Calloway, of Elkhart, Indiana; one brother, Bob Grindstaff and wife Helen; one sister-in-law, Thelma Grindstaff, of Elizabethton; a brother-in-law, J.D. and Debra Arnold, also of Elizabethton; three nephews, T.J. Shouse, Kenny and Renee Stout, of Elizabethton, and Keith Browder, of Morristown; a special nephew, Jamie Grindstaff, of Nashville; his nieces, Paula Gohn and husband Dave, Julie Calloway, of Elkhart, Indiana, Selena Norris and husband Johnny, of Johnson City; and several great nephews and nieces; his church musician friends, Gary Arnold, Diane Roberson, Melissa Elsea, Joe Williams, “Pap’s Special Children” Jamie, Keith, Selena, Robert, Maegan, Matthew, Jessica, Shelby, Andy, Emily, Evan, Little Paul, Logan, Wyatt, Gavin, Catie, Zoie, Madison, Luke, Levi, Mollie, Brayln and “Pap’s Baby” Addi; his special friends, Gary Arnold, Bobby and Eric Fletcher, Walker and Diane Roberson.

A service to honor the life of Jerry Wayne Grindstaff will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Stephen Greene, Rev. Dennis Wilson and Rev. Walker Roberson, officiating. Music selections by his daughter, Rachel Grindstaff, as well as a solo by his sister, Sheila Nidiffer. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Tim Elsea, Mickey Rambo, Joe Buckles, Ronnie Heaton, Kirk Carrier, Lanny Peters, Tom Houghton, and Keith Browder. Honorary pallbearers will be the Brotherhood of Unaka Baptist Church, his Sunday School Class Members and Dale Norris. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 9:15 AM on Thursday, to go in procession.

Jerry was proud to be an organ and tissue donor.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Unaka Baptist Church/ Building Fund, 1598 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

