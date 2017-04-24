Iva (Miller) Davis-Fogle

June was the daughter of the late Trula (Murr) and Clyde Miller of Jonesboro, TN. She graduated from Sulpher Springs High School in 1947. She was predeceased by her sister Joyce DePew and brothers, Bruce and Robert Miller. She was married to George Davis for 47 years, before his death in 1996. She was married to Donald Fogle of Sebring, FL from 1998-2005.

June was active in the United Methodist Women and taught senior high Sunday School. Always willing to serve, she served as president of the Sandymount School PTA and was a Brownie Scout Leader.

June is survived by her daughter Lorraine Fogle and husband Harry Fogle of Collierville, TN, granddaughter Amanda Kate Ling and husband Trevor Ling of Germantown, TN and two great-grandchildren, Alaina and Devin.

June is also survived by many nieces and nephews living in the Jonesboro, TN area, St. Louis, Missouri area and Maryland. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Georgia Miller of Gray Station, TN and Francis Swanner of Westminster, MD.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held April 29, 2017 in the Chapel at Pritt's Funeral Home in Westminster, MD.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) in Memphis, TN.

June's life was exemplified by her presence in the lives of those she held dear. She exemplified this quote by Sogyal Rinpoche which states, "You don't have to do or say anything to make things better. Just be there as fully as you can." This was so true of who she was as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a mother-in-law and friend.