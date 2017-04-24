Eveline was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. She was a daughter of the late Tiny Franklin Miller and Lucy Beatrice Baker Miller.

Eveline was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a kindhearted woman who was a friend to everyone. She loved her family and her chickens. Eveline was a miracle to her family and her presence will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pierce Miller; daughter, Judy Emmert; grandsons, Jonah Honeycutt and Dustin Miller; and brother, Walter Miller.

Survivors include: seven children, Rita Trivett and husband James of Camden, SC, Danny Miller and wife Hazel of Johnson City, Tina Burleson and husband Richard of Johnson City, Laura Honeycutt and husband Larry of Camden, SC, Greg Miller of the home, Pierce Miller of the home, and Charles “Charlie” Miller and wife Donna of Johnson City; son-in-law, Gordon Emmert of Elizabethton; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; three siblings, Charlotte Feathers, Carl Miller, and Lela Dugger all of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Eveline Miller will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service is scheduled for 2 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Rev. Richard Chatman will officiate with special remarks by Mr. Scott Oliver. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Washington County Memory Gardens for a 3 pm committal service. Active pallbearers will be: Danny Miller, Greg Miller, Pierce Miller, Charlie Miller, Daniel Miller, and Scott Oliver. Honorary pallbearers are Earl Ray Oliver and Gordon Emmert.

A special thank you goes to Eveline’s sons: Greg, Pierce, and Danny Miller for taking care of her during her illness.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Miller family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Miller family. (423) 282-1521