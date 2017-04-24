Dean Foster

He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a son of the late Reverend Vanas Foster. Mr. Foster was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Mr. Foster retired as a Machine Operator from the CSX Railroad after thirty years of service. He was a member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Foster was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Unicoi Masonic Lodge #681 F&AM. He was a member of the Erwin American Legion. Other than his father, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Madalyn Foster.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of forty-eight years, Verna Buchanan Foster; one daughter, Diana Willis and husband, Steve; "his pride and joy" granddaughter, Madison Willis, all of Unicoi; mother, Nannie Proffitt Foster, Erwin; two brothers: Pierson Foster, Erwin; Dale Foster and wife, Kathy of Unicoi; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Howard Buchanan and wife, Louise of Erwin; sisters-in-law: Jean May and husband, Dennis of Unicoi, Betty Anglin and husband, Martin of Jonesborough, Vadith Blankenship and husband, Phil of Burnsville, NC; Special friends at Holly Haven Campground in Pigeon Forge.

A graveside service will be held at 1:45 P.M. on Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Laws and Reverend Charlie Trivette will officiate. Military Honors will be rendered by Boone Dam VFW #4933. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:30 P. M. on Friday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Roger and Oncology Nursing Group at the VA and Hospice Team of CLC at VA.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Foster family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com .

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Foster family. (423) 743-1380.