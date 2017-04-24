Benjamin Lee Logan

Ben battled a chronic illness for several years and left us much too early. Ben died in his home with his father and sister by his side. He believed in strength of the individual human spirit and was a friend to everyone he met. Ben will be remembered for his loving, easy going nature and willingness to help others. He loved to travel, play the guitar and write. Ben was a native of Erwin and attended the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mitzie Logan in 2011.

Ben is survived by his father, Robert L. Logan and sister, Sara Logan, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He had a love for animals and would appreciate donations, in lieu of flowers be made to the Bridge Home, No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617.

The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home. 423-928-2245