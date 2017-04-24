Barbara Allen Rash Livingston

Survivors include her husband of 50 years: Jerry D. Livingston. Three Brothers-in-law: Roy, Carroll and Richard Livingston and his wife Cheryl. Several nieces & nephews including a very special nephew: Denton Hall and wife Andrea.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Church of Jesus, 809 West Main Street, Johnson City with Pastor George Hall and Pastor Ken Bewley officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Roy, Carroll, Richard and Roger Livingston, Denton Hall and Randy Webb. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Carl Estep and Butch Young. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Carter County Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Barbara to the Church of Jesus, 809 West Main Street, Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Church of Jesus. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Livingston family.