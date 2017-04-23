logo

Tommie Jean Marshall

Today at 1:57 PM

BLUFF CITY - Tommie Jean Marshall, age 73, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1943 in Coeburn, Va., a daughter of the late Tommy and Beatrice Stallard Brickey. She retired in February from Piney Flats Drug Center after 31 years. Tommie was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eddie Kenneth Marshall; son, Tracy Marshall and wife Susan; two grandchildren, Kayla and Kevin, and two great grandchildren, Blake Marshall and Landyn Talley.

The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Don Stacey officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Mountain Home VA National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Darrell Chambers, Kevin Marshall, Mike Brooks, Dustin Talley, Jim Elliott and Terry Jones.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.