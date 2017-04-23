logo

Rosalee Tweed

• Today at 3:18 PM

UNICOI - Rosalee Tweed, age 78, Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Erwin Health Care Center. She was a native of Madison County, NC but lived most of her life in Unicoi County. Mrs. Tweed was a daughter of the late Bill and Leona Shelton Chipman. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Tweed attended Maranatha Tabernacle. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Tweed.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, three daughters: Deborah Ann Baldwin and husband, Billy of Pamplin, VA, Beverly Baker and husband, Bob of Erwin, Michelle Renee Good of MO; two grandchildren: Amanda Baldwin and Laina Hopson; two great grandchildren: Sonya Hopson and Stella Hopson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A. M. until the hour of service on Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend E. L. Wheeler will officiate at the 11:00 A. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Queenie Wheeler. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Tweed family.