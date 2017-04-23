Rosalee Tweed

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, three daughters: Deborah Ann Baldwin and husband, Billy of Pamplin, VA, Beverly Baker and husband, Bob of Erwin, Michelle Renee Good of MO; two grandchildren: Amanda Baldwin and Laina Hopson; two great grandchildren: Sonya Hopson and Stella Hopson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A. M. until the hour of service on Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend E. L. Wheeler will officiate at the 11:00 A. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Queenie Wheeler. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens.

