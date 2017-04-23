Paul was a native of Washington County. He was a son of the late Howard Greene and Edith Greene Cardwell.

Paul was a dedicated and highly respected husband, father, and grandfather. He was well known and recognized for his musical abilities and talents with the banjo and guitar. He also enjoyed hunting with his sons. He was a carpenter and had retired from Baxter Pharmaseal. Most dear to his heart were his Lord, his family, and his love of music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty Jean Greene; granddaughter, Kelsie Renee Greene; sister, Sarah Mays; and two brothers, Shelby Greene and Eddie Mac Greene.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Miriam E. Greene; four sons, Allen Greene and his wife Diane, Michael Greene and his wife Sandra, Gary Greene and his wife Tammy, and Bob Greene and his wife Shannon; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three brothers, Garry Cardwell and his wife Linda, Harvey Cardwell, and Don Cardwell and his wife Carol; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Paul Greene will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm Tuesday with Pastor Brad Willis and Pastor Steve Davis officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 AM Wednesday in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Ministers, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 10:15 am Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Greene family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Greene family. (423) 282-1521