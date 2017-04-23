Brenda Kay Wilson

She received her RN degree from ETSU School of Nursing in 1987 and worked for many years as a first assistant in surgery for the doctors of Johnson City Urology Clinic and later as a nurse in the operating theater at Johnson City Medical Center. She retired in 2005 to devote her time to being a full time wife, mother, and grandmother. Brenda loved hunting, fishing, snow skiing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dr. James M. Wilson; children Johnny Peterson and wife Heather of Erwin, TN, Carey Haynes and husband Dr. David of Nashville, TN, James S. Wilson and wife Anita of Atlanta, GA, and Melanie Dewey and husband Alex of Fort Mill, SC; Grandchildren Alexa Noel, Jade Noel, Skyler Peterson, Gunner Peterson, Drew Haynes, Matthew Haynes, Georgie Haynes, Adelaide Wilson, James Wilson, Will Dewey, Kaleb Dewey; Brothers Kenneth White, David White, James White; Sisters Peggy White and husband Larry of Surgoinsville, TN, Mitzi Hyder and husband Butch of Johnson City, TN. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.

It was Mrs. Wilson’s wish to be cremated and have her cremated remains scattered in various locations worldwide. She and her husband loved to travel and they had developed many special memories of these locations.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Sugar Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Don Winters and Dr. Angus Shaw officiating. The family will receive friends at the

Church from 12:00 - 2:00 prior to the memorial service. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Dr. Robert Hines, Harold Dishner, Henry Joy, Mickey Jackson, and Biff Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to the Fellowship Hall Building Fund of Sugar Grove Baptist Church, 925 Sugar Grove Road, Butler, TN 37640.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Pastor Don Winters and wife Lena and to the congregation of Sugar Grove Baptist Church for their love and support during this difficult time, and also to many friends (too numerous to mention by name) who have given so much love and support.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Brenda Kay Wilson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.