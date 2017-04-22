She was born in Johnson City and eventually moved to Bristol, Virginia where she met the love of her life. Lyman Reynolds knew he wanted to marry her from the third grade and they married in 1954. They settled in Kingsport in 1958. She was active in the Kingsport Junior League, First Baptist Church and enjoyed being the wedding director for so many couples in the area. Sylvia was especially close with her family, church friends and bridge partners in Kingsport and Florida.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Reynolds of Charlotte, North Carolina; her son, Lyman Reynolds, Jr., and his wife Jill of Jupiter, Florida; grandchildren, Rachel Westerwelle and husband Fabian, of New York City, NY, and Rebecca Reynolds of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Carolyn Culp and husband Barry of Evans, Georgia; her brother-in-law, Edward Reynolds, Jr. and wife Nancy of St. Simmons, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tennessee.

A Memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee, with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends in the Atrium following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Sylvia Mettatel Reynolds.