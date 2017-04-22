Shirley Rector Chase

She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Jonesborough Senior Citizens, where she volunteered and enjoyed quilting with friends and family. Quilting was her favorite past time as well as spending time with family.

Shirley was the daughter of the late Milburn and Margaret Rector. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James “Bill” Rector, sister, Helen Lemons and a son, Timothy Bruce Chase.

Survivors include a daughter, Connie Chase; son, Tony Chase (Angela); special son/grandson, Jason Chase; granddaughter, Mandy Chase; grandson, Tony Chase, Jr (Bailey); two great-grandsons, Zayden & Ryan; sisters, Peggy Walker and Mavis Rupert; brother, Boze Rector; special friend, Anna Marie Dangona; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Shirley gave the gift of life by donating her body to science in hopes of helping others.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

