Ruth Stout Grindstaff

Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Melody & David Crockett, Elizabethton. Four Grandchildren: Brad Proffitt, Jeremy Proffitt , Xandi Crockett , and Jessi Eller. A special granddaughter: Linda Scalf. Two Great Grandchildren: Dylan Proffitt and Kimberly Ann Proffitt. Her Brothers & Sisters-In-Law: Bill & Carolyn Grindstaff, Jack & Wilma Grindstaff and Barbara Grindstaff. Several special nieces , nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Jennings and Rev. Jack Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City. Music will be provided by Nathan & Becky Jennings. Active Pallbearers will be: Bill Brookshire, Chris Reece, Bill Grindstaff, Randy Cook, Scotty Baker, Ethan Boles, Scott Scalf, Porter Stout and Everett Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Her Church family at First Free Will Baptist Church and friends at Courtyard Apartments. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the wonderful care she received, her church family and all of Melody’s friends who were so helpful and stood by her during her mother’s illness. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the home of her daughter . Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Grindstaff family