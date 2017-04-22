JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Virginia Story, age 64, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mrs. Story was born in Washington County and daughter of Glen Story and the late Lydia Taylor Story.

She attended Cherry Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Story was a Homemaker and enjoyed flowers, camping, walking and being outdoors.

Survivors include her husband, Floyd Dale Butler; daughters, Anglia Oliver (Jeff) and Jennifer Shell; one son, Martin Butler; grandchildren, Hunter Trimm, Seth Oliver, Taylor Shell and Emily Shell; sister, Wanda Cash; two brothers, Marvin Story and Danny Story; special friends, Richard Story, Lisa Story, Helen Story, Sarah Edmonson and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, April 24, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with preacher Bobbie Miller officiating. The Dry Creek Singers will be ministering in music. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the Story family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821