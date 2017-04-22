Mrs. Pauline Bradshaw

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Charlie Lee Bradshaw and his wife, Linda, Hudson, NC; two grandchildren, Chasity Bradshaw, Marion, NC; Richard Bradshaw, Connelly Springs, NC; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Bradshaw will be conducted at Noon on Monday, April 24, 2017, in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Monday prior to the service.

Interment will follow the funeral service in the Highland Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Hospice of Caldwell County, NC, 526 Robbinswood Place, Hudson, NC 28638, phone, 828-754-0101.

