Mrs. Lucille Ferguson Staten Fields

Mrs. Fields was born April 19, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Frank & Ruth Stover Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John & Lilly Vaughn Ferguson, maternal grandparents, David & Fannie Huffine Stover, first husband and father of her nine children, Robert L. Staten, Sr., second husband, Arthur Fields, three brothers and sisters-in-law, James & Dorothy Ferguson, Billy & Mary Ferguson, and Charles & Jean Ferguson, one sister, Lula Bell Ferguson Archer, two daughters, Barbara Staten Norton & Louise Staten Russell, one daughter-in-law, Candi Marshall Staten, one son-in-law, Gary Addington, son, Charles David Staten, and a granddaughter, Pamela Sparks.

Along with daughter Barbara, she owned and operated the Old Town Restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough. She was also employed by Empire Furniture and the Dutch Maid Drive-In.

Survivors include three sons, Robert “Bobby” Staten, Tommy Staten and Allen Staten; daughters, Bonnie Norton (Ronnie), Peggy Addington and Shirley Davis (Danny); two sons-in-law, Mike Russell and George Norton; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Kate & Sherrill Nelson; brother and sister-in-law, Roy & Laynette Ferguson; brother-in-law, Paul Archer; fifteen grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and one aunt, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.dillow-taylor.com or the home of Bonnie Norton 1003 W. Main Street Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821