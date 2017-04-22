Mrs. Kathleen Pierson

Mrs. Pierson was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Lincoln & Minnie Tilson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Enoch Pierson, Jr. and great grandchild, Kristian O’brien

She attended Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Pierson retired from Baxter Pharmaceuticals.

Survivors include a daughter, Judy Marlowe (Robert), Telford; son, Michael Pierson (Janice), Germany; grandchildren, Courtney Holtsclaw (Mike), Limestone, Shane O’brien (Zach), California, Terry Pierson, Illinois and Dusty Shimkus (Erin), Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Ashley Holtsclaw, Abby Holtsclaw, and Harper Shimkus; sisters, Maxine Swanner, Jewel Martin and Dorothy Toohey (Don); brother, Tom Tilson (Shirley); special caregiver, Stacy Hensley.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Salem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Pierson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821