Mr. Ronald Kay Haren

Mr. Haren was born in Greeneville, TN and son of the late Grover & Irene Henry Haren. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Hyatt and a brother, Bill Haren.

Survivors include two daughters, Loria Hettinger and Rhonda Greene; one son, Ronald Kay Haren, II; grandchildren, Heather White, Samantha Warren, Melinda Forbes and Ashley Stines; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at McKinley Memorial Bible Church with Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the Haren family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821