Mark Henry Privon

He was a loving brother and son and a source of joy and inspiration to all that knew and cared for him.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, George T. Privon.

Mark is survived by his mother, Jean Privon of Johnson City; brother, Bob Privon of Newark, Delaware; brother, Chris Privon of Eagle, Idaho; brother, George Privon of Arlington, Virginia; and brother, Lew Privon of Falls Church, Virginia.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, TN.

The Privon Family would like to thank the Dawn of Hope Administration, Teachers, Support Staff, and Residential Housing and Caregivers for doing the work of The Lord and providing a loving, caring and supportive environment for Mark for over 46 years. We as a family cannot express enough our appreciation for all the love and caring you gave to our beloved son/brother Mark. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Dawn of Hope Foundation, PO Box 30, Johnson City, TN 37605.

