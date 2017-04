She is the daughter of Michael D. Hughes and Janet Miller Hughes.

Jama is being brought home by her parents for burial.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday April 26. 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Jonesborough, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the Hughes family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821