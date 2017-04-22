David “Clinton” Isenberg

Clinton was born September 23, 1926, and lived most of his 90 years in Gray, Tennessee. He proudly served our country in Japan with the United States Army in WWII. After working years as a welder in many states, he continued his career up to his retirement from Holston Defense, Kingsport. He was a 32nd Degree Mason at the Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge in Gray. He loved his church and attended regularly at Bethany Presbyterian and in his later years at Gray United Methodist until his health declined.

Clinton was the son of the late John and Vertie Mohler Isenberg. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Leslie, Carl and Nick Isenberg and one grandson David Reed.

Left to carry on his loving memory is his wife and best friend of 67 years Arliss; two daughters, Kathy Reed and husband Rick and Brenda Vaughan; grandchildren: Stacy and Tammy Vaughan, Holly Vaughan, and Chris Reed; great-grandchildren: Jordon and Brooklyn Reed, Noah Vaughan, Mary Reed, Elaina Vaughan, Clint and Cole Reed. Great great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Nevaeh Reed. He shared so many special memories with his wonderful sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and with countless dear relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Johnson City, as well as, a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers and sitters for the past year and a half. You were truly a blessing to all of us. Thank you also Pastor and friend Lloyd Jones and our church friends for your prayers and visits.

My husband, our daddy, our papaw and friend we will truly miss your joking and loving way!

The family will greet friends and share memories from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, April 23, 2017. A celebration of life service for Mr. Isenberg will follow at 4:00 PM, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with The Reverend Lloyd Jones officiating. A military committal and internment service will be at 1:45 PM on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home on Monday at 1:00 PM to go in procession. Active pallbearers will be Mr. Isenberg’s grandchildren and son-in-law.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gray United Methodist Church or to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Isenberg family.