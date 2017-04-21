Tom was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the owner and operator of H and W Motors. Tom lived life to the fullest, with a passion for cars, his family, good food, animals, telling tall tales, and making people laugh.

Tom was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Patricia “Pat” Wilson; father, Dan H. Wilson; grandparents, Smith and Pearl Davenport; grandmother, Cloise Hyatt; beloved brother, Danny C. Wilson; and granddaughter, Nevaeh Wilson.

Tom is survived by his mother, Lorna Wilson of Johnson City; two daughters, Michelle Stevens of Stony Creek and Emily Wilson of the home; a son, Thomas Wilson of Johnson City; seven grandchildren, Gavin and Jaiden Lowe, Camden Stevens, Braiden, Mason, Kayla Shay, and Brianna Wilson; one brother, George Wilson of Johnson City; three sisters, Connie Wilson, Kathy Moody, and Cindy Gentry all of Johnson City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Anyone wishing to do so may call at the home at anytime. The family of Tommy Glen Wilson will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Saturday, April 22, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm Saturday with Rev. Wilkie Brookshire officiating. A committal service is scheduled for 10 am Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be: Arthur “Slick” Sanders, Sr., Arthur “Wooly” Sanders, Jr., Robert Fuller, Keith Rosenbaum, Gary Bennett, and Scott Fox. Honorary pallbearers are Jarvis Barnett and Robbie Crowe. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 9:15 am Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.

As a lifelong animal lover, anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers may do so to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Wilson family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Wilson family. (423) 282-1521