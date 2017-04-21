Ruth Stout Grindstaff

A native of Johnson County, she was a daughter of the late Wayne & Maude Robinson Stout. She had lived in Elizabethton for several years. Ruth was a graduate of Johnson County High School and attended East Tennessee State College. She retired from Burlington Industries, Mountain City. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, Elizabethton and the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She was a former member of First Baptist Church, Mountain City, and was a former member and Choir Director of Little Doe Baptist Church, Butler. She was a member of Butler Chapter, Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her husband: Ross H. Grindstaff who died September 30, 1993, and by a daughter: Sherry Grindstaff Mock, who passed away November 24, 2015.

Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Melody & David Crockett, Elizabethton. Four Grandchildren: Brad Proffitt, Jeremy Proffitt , Xandi Crockett , and Jessi Eller. A special granddaughter: Linda Scalf. Two Great Grandchildren: Dylan Proffitt and Kimberly Ann Proffitt. Her Brothers & Sisters-In-Law: Bill & Carolyn Grindstaff, Jack & Wilma Grindstaff and Barbara Grindstaff. Several special nieces , nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Jennings and Rev. Jack Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City. Music will be provided by Nathan & Becky Jennings. Active Pallbearers will be: Bill Brookshire, Chris Reece, Bill Grindstaff, Randy Cook, Scotty Baker, Ethan Boles, Scott Scalf and Porter Stout. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Her Church family at First Free Will Baptist Church and friends at Courtyard Apartments. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the wonderful care she received, her church family and all of Melody’s friends who were so helpful and stood by her during her mother’s illness. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the home of her daughter . Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

