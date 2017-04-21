Mr. Roy Shell

Mr. Shell was born in Buladean, NC and the son of the late Dana & Inas Street Shell. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Hubert Shell, Walter Shell and Howard Shell, one sister, Jean Lilly, and a granddaughter, April Ann Shell.

Mr. Shell was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church.

He was a United States Navy Veteran and a Nuclear Pipe Welder.

Mr. Shell was a member of East Tennessee Model A Restorers Club and East Tennessee Home Builders Association.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Lee Cole Shell, Jonesborough; sons, Steven Shell (Susan) and Randy Shell (Tammie); daughters, Lisa Peacock (Steve), Marlena Choate (Greg), Dena Straw (John), Amy Shanks (Tommy) and Alana Jinks (Scott); fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center staff for their wonderful care. He loved his VA family.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, April 24, 2017 at Cherry Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Tommy Clark officiating. Mr. Shell will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be family & friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Model A Club.

