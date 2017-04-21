Lena Louise Marlow Mottern

Of the Methodist faith and most recently attended Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. Co-owner of the Knoxville International Travel Agency.

Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Maggie Marlow; grandson, Brandon Mottern; two brothers; and seven sisters.

Survived by sons, Thomas Mitchell and Bradly Marlow Mottern; grandchildren, Astin Mottern Greer, Trevor Mottern, Matthew McClure, Peyton Mottern, and Gage Mottern; former husband, Thomas C. Mottern; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2017, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery for a 10:00 AM interment.. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com