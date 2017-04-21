Joseph Andrew “Andy” Thomas

A native of Johnson City, he is the son of the late Walter Thomas and Marie (Street) Thomas. In addition to his parents, Andy was also preceded in death by two special uncles, George and Frank Street.

Andy was a devoted father and grandfather, who enjoyed Tennessee Volunteer Football. He was a 1977 graduate of Science Hill High School and graduate of ETSU. Andy was a member of the Cherokee United Methodist Church and Grace Fellowship of Johnson City and was leader of the “Share Program.” He worked for the Holiday Inn and White’s Fresh Foods in Johnson City, and later The Historic Tennessee Theater Foundation in Knoxville, TN where he was currently the finance manager.

Those left to cherish Andy’s memory include his daughter, Taylor Gray Thomas, granddaughters, Isabel “Izzy” and Josie Grace Oluwadara, brother, Gary Thomas (Susan), Niece, Alicia Caito, cousins, Reverend Eddie Young, Ronnie Hughes, and Randy Hughes, special friends, Ed “Tiger” Williams and Charlie “Moose Head” Moore, and many other close friends and family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to devoted friend, Johnny Humphries, nurses and staff at Johnson City Medical Center wing 5400 and ICU wing 2600, and to Dina Overbay, RN in ICU.

The family will gather to meet friends on Sunday, April, 2017 at 3:00 PM, until the memorial service hour beginning at 4:00 PM in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Manna House, P.O. Box 5746, Johnson City, TN 37602, (423) 434-9310, themannahouse.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 People's Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Thomas family.