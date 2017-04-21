Clifford A. Ball

A native of Sayre, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Kenneth Ball, Sr. and Frances Greene Ball. Mr. Ball retired from the Unaka Forestry Products.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ball was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Ball; sister, Penny Reed.

Survivors include his three daughters, Judy Wales, Johnson City, Heaven Ball, Kingsport, and Misty Edwards, Johnson City; son, Todd Ball, Mineral Wells, Texas; Thirteen Grandchildren; Sixteen Great Grandchildren; two brothers, Victor Ball and Buster Ball; Sisters, Shirly Mosier, Lucille Polza, Barbie Fives, Connie Morrison, and Betty Haught. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be conducted for Mr. Ball on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Johnson City, with Brother Marcus Battaglia officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the church.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Quality of Life, Dr. Charles Famoyin, M.D.; Divida Diaylsis Center, Dr. Martin Tran, Karing Hearts, Dr. Jeffery Schoondyke; Medical Care, Dr. Michael Smith; and the staff of Caris Hospice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wadugger.com.