She is a native of Washington County and a daughter of the late Frank Mosley, Sr. and Norma Welch Mosley. In addition to her parents,

Angela is preceded in death by her grandmother, Hazel Pauline Welch, and her grandfather, Harold Welch.

Angela Pauline Mosley Lockner has left behind to cherish her memories: Husband: Steven Ray Lockner; Sons: Adam Garland, Jr.; Jonathan Lockner; Brother: Frank Mosley, Jr.; Aunt: Barbara Lyons; Cousin: Timmy Lyons Special Friends: Kristie Ford and Hannah Chase.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Angela Pauline Mosley Lockner in a committal service to be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, 876 Mt Zion Rd, Afton, TN. Reverend William Roberts will officiate. Vocal selections will be provided by Rebecca Graves. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:15 PM on Sunday. Active pallbearers will be Zach Williams, William Hensley, Paul Shelton, Jr., Brandon Fender, Michael Hoss and John Coggins. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Mosley, Jr., Adam Garland, Jr., Jonathan Lockner and members of Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.

These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Angela Pauline Mosley Lockner through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.