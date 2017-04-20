Mr. Jay Ferguson

Mr. Ferguson was born in Jonesborough and son of the late Joe & Nannie May Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Taylor, Mable Ball and Zella Britt, one brother, Harold Ferguson, and two infant brothers, Howard & Horace Ferguson.

He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and Explorer Sunday School Class.

Mr. Ferguson retired from Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

He was an avid UT football fan. He attended the home games until his health declined. He enjoyed going to Hardee’s and socializing with his friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Cupp Ferguson, Jonesborough; two children, Ernie Keith Ferguson and Michele Ferguson Crum and husband David; sister, Kate Miller, Telford; two grandchildren, Spencer Allen Walsh and Caroline Rebecca Walsh.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Rachel Monderer and the staff at Lakebridge Healthcare Center for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday prior to service.

Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ted Lynch, Darryl Lloyd, Roy Foster, Gary Baines and John Murdock.

