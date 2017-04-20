Lady Lee C. McLemore

Ms. McLemore was a graduate of Lamar High School and a homemaker. She loved gardening, UT women’s basketball and Nascar. She was of the Methodist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Lee McLemore and a son, Nick McLemore. Survivors include two daughters, Donna White and husband Allen, Piney Flatts and Patti Brand and husband Robert, Cornelius, NC; two sons, Ed McLemore and wife Terri, Sulphur Springs and Ted McLemore of the home; one brother, Farrell Cloyd and wife Dottie; four grandchildren, Tammy Conkin, Eddie McLemore Jr, Teddy McLemore and Austin McLemore; a great-grandson, Dawson Conkin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 1PM in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Beaver officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:30AM to 1PM. The graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those who prefer, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the McLemore family. (423)928-6111