Mr. Carroll Mullins

Mr. Mullins was born in Sullivan County and son of the late Elbert & Alice Belcher Mullins, of Clintwood Va.

He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Heritage First Church of God, Kingsport. He was a great Christian man who loved his Lord and family.

Mr. Mullins was a United States Army Veteran and served as a Military Policeman. He retired from General Shale after 43 years of employment.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Farmer Mullins, Jonesborough; two sons, Darrell Mullins, Bluff City and Kevin Mullins (Krista), London, KY; grandchildren, Stephen Mullins, Sean Mullins, Seth Mullins and Kayla Napier; great-grandchild, Raelynn Napier; one sister Casteline “Cat” Davis, Norton VA., and a half-brother, Casey Mullins, Coeburn, VA.

Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, April 21, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday prior to service.

In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society 871 N. Weisgarber Rd. Knoxville, TN 37909 or The Heritage First Church of God 470 Rock Springs Rd. Kingsport, TN 37663.

Condolences may be sent to the Mullins family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821.