Fred D. Rector

He was a member of East River Park Christian Church where he was a deacon.

He loved his church and church family.

He was a veteran having served in the United States Army.

He is survived by two sisters and many other family and friends.

A memorial service will also be held at East River Park Christian Church on Sunday April 23, 2017 at 1:30 P M.

Those who desire may make memorial gifts to East River Park Christian Church at 1207 Broad St., Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.