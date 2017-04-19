Eleanor “Ann” Robinson

Born in Lexington, Virginia, Ann had lived in Elizabethton, a community she dearly loved, since 1955. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Edith Childress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, B. Frank Robinson; her son, Charlie Robinson; a daughter, Brenda Lee Robinson; and a granddaughter, Jessica Robinson.

Ann was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and a proud member of the Betsy Band. She was a member of First Baptist Church, belonged to many ladies’ organizations and was a volunteer “Pink Lady” at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Her family and friends describe her as having the biggest heart in the world. She loved being with people and genuinely cared about them and their lives. Ann was a truly happy woman and she had tremendous faith. She devoted her life to her family and had a kind, giving heart.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Carol Goodwin and husband, Fred; five grandchildren, Angela Willocks; Amy Cole and husband, Brandon; Nathan Goodwin and wife, Keely; Josh Robinson; and Jeremy Robinson. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Savannah Laney, Christian Laney, William Willocks, Jaedyn Dawson, Jovie Goodwin, London Cole, Lindy Goodwin, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family also wishes to thank “Miss Ann’s” special friends Norma Johnson, Doris Morton, Sandy Carrier and Randy Sizemore, as well as her Elizabethton Star family of both current and former employees.

The life of Ann Robinson will be celebrated on Friday, April 21, 2017, at First Baptist Church, 212 East F Street, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., with services following at 7 p.m. The Reverend Chris Hughes will officiate; music will be under the direction of Fred Goodwin and John Bunn.

Instead of customary dark attire, everyone is asked to wear bright, cheerful colors - colors that Ann adored.

Active pallbearers will be Norman Edwards, Gary Colbaugh, Rick Garrison, Ricky Garrison, Allen Frost, Kenneth Childress, Logan Childress, Bill Robinson, Randy Sizemore and Harvey Prichard. Serving as honorary pallbearers are all current and former employees of the Elizabethton Star.

Entombment will take place at the Mausoleum Chapel of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. Those who wish to attend should meet at Tetrick Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Friends may call on the family at the Robinson residence.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Robinson family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 423-543-4917.