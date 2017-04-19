JOHNSON CITY - Cecil Edward “Ed” Yonkey, 81, of Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 after several years fighting Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.

A proud member of the United States Army, Ed retired in 1973 after serving 20 years. He also worked at Morflo Industries and retired after working many years in the Lawn and Garden Section of Sears in the Johnson City Mall.

Often called “the best hugger ever,” he was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where he took up residence on the back row of the choir loft with the basses for over 40 years.

If you ever heard a strange “whooshing” sound over your head, you might have seen Ed in his role of hot air balloon pilot. He owned both the Zephyr and Galaxy balloons, and also enjoyed crewing for other regional balloon teams as well as national/international teams when they visited our area.

Nearest and dearest to his heart, Ed loved his time each Christmas bringing the love and joy of Santa to kids of all ages.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carol Taylor Yonkey; two daughters, Vivian Yonkey and Lisa (Phillip) Luster; one son, David (Elizabeth) Yonkey; five grandchildren, Erica (Lucas) Yonkey-Heckman, Jonathon (Valerie) Yonkey, Dalton (Katie) Luster, Christine (Cain McWalters) Luster, and William (Kayla Marley) Luster; and five great grandchildren, Kasi and William Yonkey, Owen McWalters, Caelyn Rose Heckman, and Kassidy Luster. He also leaves behind his brother, F. D. Yonkey in CA; two sisters, Patricia Hawkins in OH and Marcella Brisendine in WA; and many other wonderful extended family members.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Friday, April 21, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Fellowship Hall of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Rd, Johnson City, TN 37601. Please join us for coffee, desserts, friendship, lots of love, and great memories of Ed. Bring your funniest, best story or just come for the hugs. Instead of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the church, your regional Alzheimer's or diabetes organization, or a local Veterans support group.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Yonkey family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Yonkey family. (423) 282-1521