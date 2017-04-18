JOHNSON CITY - Nellie M. Styles, 89, of Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Monday April 17, 2017 at The Waters of Johnson City. She was a native of Galax, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Charlie and Rachel Stoneman. Mrs. Styles was a founding member of Bread of Life Fellowship Church in Johnson City. She had worked as a seamstress and worked for Kelly Foods for many years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson Styles in 1999; also a sister, Dorothy Berry.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Ellis and husband, Todd of Johnson City; a son, Gary Styles and wife, Gloria of Jonesborough; three step-children, Barry Styles, Teresa Ely and Michael Brooks and wife, Jerre all of Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Joshua Ellis and wife, Laura of Fort Worth, Texas, Wanda Styles and Dillon Styles both of Jonesborough; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Styles will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Bread of Life Fellowship Church, 2308 Watauga Road, Johnson City with Pastor Todd Ellis and Rev. Joe Shockley officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 21, 2017 in the Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Active pallbearers will be Joshua Ellis, Dillon Styles, James Stewart, Bill Pearce, Allen Cox and Charlie Byrd. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of The Waters of Johnson City, Michael Collins and Chris Willens. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue by 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of The Waters of Johnson City and to Avalon Hospice group for the wonderful and loving care they provided.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Styles family. 423-928-2245