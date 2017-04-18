Mrs. Dorothy Velma Hyder Sherfey

Mrs. Sherfey was born in Washington County and was a daughter of the late William Joseph and Mary Pearl Williams Hyder. She was a graduate of Johnson City Business School. She retired from Johnson City Spring and Bedding Company, where she worked for many years as a bookkeeper, and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church and its Women’s Society of Christian Service, which later became the Edna Haynes Circle of United Methodist Women. In later years, she was an active participant in the church’s Upper Room Quilters.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sherfey was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hal Walker Sherfey; six sisters, Maxie Ipsen, Reta Painter, Lucille “Cindy” Chapman, Grace Rowe, June Hyder and Mary Alta Wampler; and three brothers, Beryl Hyder, Rex Hyder and Harry Hyder.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Ann Sherfey Hill, and son-in-law, Lynwood, Jonesborough; granddaughters, Jennifer L. Hill of Jonesborough, Audrey Sinisi (Joe) of Milliken, Colorado, and Pamela Hill McCoy (Brad) of Jonesborough; two great-grandchildren, Matthew McCoy and Marley McCoy, both of Jonesborough; one sister, Eva Rowan, Johnson City; one brother, Daryl Hyder (Pansy), Kingsport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Joe Barber officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service, and at other times at the home of Pamela and Brad McCoy, 120 Grayson Drive, Jonesborough. Interment services will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Matthew McCoy, Brad McCoy, nephews Pat Rowan and Lee Wampler, great-nephews Neil Comer and Rex Comer, and friends and neighbors Joe Hicks and John B. “Bill” Webb Jr.

The family extends special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Gray for their love and care, and to the members of the Upper Room Quilters for their love and special friendship.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1432 Gray-Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

