Larry Claude Jones

Larry was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in Korea.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed Contra dancing, piloting small aircraft and traveling.

Larry is survived by his fiance’ Rita Colley of the home; a son, Steve Jones of Melrose, MA; a step son Jason Colley (fiance’ Victoria Blair) of Purcellville, VA; a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Joann Jones of Knoxville; two sisters Donna Dean and Tammy Greer both of Greeneville; a granddaughter, Cristina “Cris” Hise of Purcellville, VA; a special cousin Wanda Shealy and several nieces and nephews; his special dog Mulligan (an adopted pet who got a second chance thus the name).

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm in the Oak Chapel at Morris-Baker Funeral Home under the direction of Rev. Edward Wolff. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm.

